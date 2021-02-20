HPD: Person of interest wanted after deadly shooting in East Houston

Houston police are investigating the death of a man shot multiple times in a parking lot on Feb. 6.

HOUSTON — A man is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting earlier this month in the East Houston area.

Houston police said the man, who was caught on surveillance video released Saturday, has not been charged but is a person of interest in a homicide case.

The shooting happened Feb. 6 in the 8600 block of Sterlingshire Street about 1:25 p.m.

Investigators said Derrick D. Harvey, Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene getting into a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse, which then left the parking lot.



Further investigation revealed surveillance video of a person of interest wanted for questioning at this time.