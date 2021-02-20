HPD: Person of interest wanted after deadly shooting in East Houston

HOUSTON — A man is wanted for questioning after a deadly shooting earlier this month in the East Houston area.
Houston police said the man, who was caught on surveillance video released Saturday, has not been charged but is a person of interest in a homicide case.
The shooting happened Feb. 6 in the 8600 block of Sterlingshire Street about 1:25 p.m.
Investigators said Derrick D. Harvey, Jr., 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.
According to police, witnesses reported seeing a man running from the scene getting into a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse, which then left the parking lot.
Further investigation revealed surveillance video of a person of interest wanted for questioning at this time.
Anyone with information on the identity of the person of interest in the video or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.