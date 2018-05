HOUSTON - A pedestrian was killed Saturday afternoon crossing the Interstate 610 North Loop, Houston police said.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Three people were crossing the interstate eastbound at I-45 North near the exit ramp, when one was hit by a car, according to police.

HPD is investigating the crash.

HPD is investigating a Fatality Accident at IH-610 NORTH LOOP Eastbound At IH-45 NORTH. #houtraffic CC5 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2018

