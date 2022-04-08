'I just don’t have words' | Law enforcement rallies behind family of fallen HPD officer from Ukraine

“They’re every step of the way with me and I just can’t thank enough for all of this, this is just a blue family," the officer's wife said.

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston Police Officer from Ukraine who died in a tragic accident is seeing an outpouring of support from the community.

On Friday, dozens of officers came out to provide support to 37-year-old Officer Oleg Pavlov's wife and three daughters.

Pavlov died just before Thanksgiving on November 18. He was installing insulation in his attic when he fell through the ceiling of his two-story home.

His fellow officers are now stepping up to make sure his family knows they’re not alone.

It’s attention this family never asked for, but attention that’s left them speechless.

“I just don’t have words," said Alyona Pavlova, his widow.

The couple came to the United States from Ukraine and he joined the Houston Police Department as fast as he could. Officer Pavlov served two years in the North Patrol.

“I don’t know if I would be able to handle all of this, because we have no one here in the United States – it was just me and Oleg and our kids,” she said.

Right now, the situation in Ukraine is not making things any easier.

“Unfortunately, with this war situation and visas and everything, none of my family is able to come right now," said Pavlova.

So instead, her family in blue is stepping in.

“She said hey, you are stuck with us and I said no, you are stuck with all of us, so it’s great," said Lt. Susie Salazar.

The Assist The Officer organization held a fundraiser at the Houston Police Union Hall.

“Officers are coming by, dropping off money, they are buying BBQ tickets and really not even taking the BBQ, they are just dropping off money and that’s pretty amazing to see," said Assist the Officer Chairman Tim Whitaker.

The impact on this officer’s family will not be forgotten.

“They’re every step of the way with me and I just can’t thank enough for all of this, this is just a blue family," said Pavlova.

A family of fellow law enforcement officers determined to walk this mom and three beautiful girls through their darkest times.