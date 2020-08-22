HPD officers rescue security guard from building fire in Downtown

The two officers spotted smoke at building on Dowling Street near Emancipation Avenue.

HOUSTON — Houston police officers rescued a security guard from an early-morning fire near Downtown over the weekend.

Investigators said two officers were on patrol about 12:35 a.m. near the 3400 block of Emancipation Avenue when they noticed an office building at 3402 Dowling had smoke and fire coming from the roof.

They went inside the smoked-filled building and found an overnight security guard on the second floor. Both the officer so and guard were able to make it outside safely.

No other injuries were reported.

Houston firefighters arrived and were able to knock the fire out in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.