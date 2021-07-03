HPD officer crashes into alleged drunken driver in southeast Houston

The suspect ran a stop sign at Fuqua Street near Galveston Road, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

HOUSTON — A police officer crashed into an alleged drunken driver late Saturday in the southeast Houston area, according to investigators.

It happened in the 10000 block of Palmhill Street around 10:13 p.m.

The Houston police officer was in a marked unit headed eastbound on Fuqua Street when a red pickup truck going northbound entered the the intersection.

Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said the suspect ran a stop sign, causing the HPD vehicle to crash into the side of the truck.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries were not released. Investigators said the suspect showed signs of intoxication and will be tested.

Teare expects the suspect will be arrested and charged with driving while intoxication.