HPD officer killed in wrong-way crash last year was driving while intoxicated

Gizelle Solorio, 32, crashed head-on into an 18-wheeler while going the wrong way on I-10 last December.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video is from our original report on the crash on December 19, 2019.

A Houston police officer killed in a wrong-way crash near Sealy last December was intoxicated, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo.

HPD Officer Gizelle Solorio, 32, was off-duty when her Toyota Tacoma slammed into a big rig around 6:30 a.m. on December 19, 2019.

The trucker, who said he tried to get out of the way, wasn’t hurt.

DPS investigators said Solorio was going the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-10, just east of Mlcak Road.

Acevedo issued the following statement Monday evening: "We are saddened to learn the results of the DPS-led investigation into the death of Officer Gizelle Solorio. She showed incredible promise from the time she was voted president of her training academy class to her assignment as a patrol officer. While no single decision defines a person, all of our decisions do have consequences. HPD takes driving while intoxicated very seriously, as is reflected in the increased DWI arrests made last year. We have emphasized to the entire department the importance of practicing what we preach about DWI. More importantly, we have expanded our psychological services, peer support services, and our chaplain program to better serve the mental and emotional health of our workforce."

Solorio joined HPD in May 2017 and was assigned to the Northeast Patrol Division