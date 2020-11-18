HPD officer involved in crash while driving to disturbance call, police say

The officer and other driver did suffer minor injuries but are expected to be OK.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to determine who is at fault in a crash involving an officer and a private vehicle late Wednesday night.

It happened at 11:43 p.m. in the 1600 block of Shepherd Drive.

Investigators said an HPD officer was heading to a domestic disturbance when she collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Shepherd Drive and Eigel Street.

Police said she didn't have her lights are sirens activated. But it's possible the other vehicle didn't properly halt at a stop sign, officers said.

They said she was experiencing some soreness to her side, and the other driver suffered a cut to his head. He was taken to the hospital for treatment in stable condition, police said.

The officers is also being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The case is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.