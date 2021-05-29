x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Local News

HPD: Officer crashes into ditch after losing control of patrol car due to wet roads

Fortnately, the officer did not need to go to the hospital.

HOUSTON — Friday night's slick roads from the heavy rain caused an HPD officer to crash into a ditch, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said the officer was headed to an "assault in progress" call when he lost control of his patrol car and slid into a ditch  in the 11800 block of Riceville School Road

The officer suffered some minor injuries, but he did not need to go to a hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash. 

More storms are expected Saturday as another disturbance and a surface cold front move through.

Read more on the local forecast here.   

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM