HPD Officer Courtney Waller undergoes successful surgery

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday that Officer Waller will have another surgery next week.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller underwent another successful surgery after he was shot Tuesday morning during an incident at an apartment complex.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday that Officer Waller will have another surgery next week.

Waller survived Tuesday’s shootout with a domestic disturbance suspect, but his fellow officer, Sgt. Harold Preston did not.

The suspect, Elmer Manzano, is now facing a capital murder charge.