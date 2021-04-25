Court date pushed back for former HPD officer accused of taking part in Capitol riot

Tam Dinh Pham will appear in court on June 8, June 9 or June 10.

HOUSTON — A former Houston Police Department officer who is accused of taking part in the Capitol riots is set to appear in court, but not for a while.

Tam Dihn Pham's court appearance, which was scheduled for April 26, will now be held on June 8, June 9 or June 10.

Pham is currently free but living under certain conditions.

Pham is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and unlawfully entering a restricted building.

According to a federal warrant, Pham initially denied he was part of the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. But FBI agents say he confessed when they found deleted cell phone photos of him inside the building.