HPD welcomes newest mounted patrol recruit, 'Matilda'

Matilda, an 11-year-old mare, is still in training but she's already being called one of the finest horses on the team.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department welcomed its latest animal recruit on Tuesday, and y'all, she is a beauty!

Matilda, an 11-year-old mare from Acres Homes, is undergoing special training before joining the HPD Mounted Patrol.

Lt. Ryan Watson said she is one of the finest horses at the barn. She's highly trained and the offspring of world champion cutting horses.

HPD mounted officers learned about Matilda while patrolling in Acres Homes, a northwest Houston neighborhood known for its rich equestrian culture.

Carla Murray, a local resident and owner of several competition horses, saw the officers and invited them to meet Matilda.

HPD said it was immediately clear she would be a great asset to the team.

While Matilda is highly skilled thanks to her competitive background, Watson said all patrol horses must go through training to strengthen their tolerance for loud noise, unsettling environments and occasional harassment.

Police horses are a favorite at parades, but they actually have a crucial part in crowd and riot control, Watson said.

"She was one of my laidback horses. She would ride babies, she would ride old people, she would ride crazy people ... she would ride anybody," Murray said.

Murray said Matilda spent the first four to six years of her life bringing comfort to her original owner who passed away due to cancer. She said Matilda is one of her best and most mild-mannered horses.

According to Watson, it's more than crowd control, patrol horses have also helped police build more personal bonds with the community.