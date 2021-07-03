HPD: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into stalled vehicle along Eastex Freeway

The victim was riding with the Bandito Riders motorcycle group when the incident happened near Hamblen Road.

HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday after crashing into a stall vehicle on the southbound Eastex Freeway service road, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers were called to the incident in the 21000 block of U.S. 59 near Hamblen Road about 10:30 a.m.

Investigators said the rider was ejected from the motorcycle when the crashed the side of a vehicle in the far left lane. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are responding to a fatal crash southbound on the US-59 Eastex Freeway Service Rd. just north of FM 1960. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC12 #hounews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 7, 2021

HPD said the vehicle was stopped because it had a blown out tire. The people inside the vehicle were not injured.

A second vehicle was also involved in the accident and sustained minor damage, police said.