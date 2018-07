HOUSTON - Houston police said a man was found dead on the University of Houston- Downtown campus early Saturday morning.

The call came in around 5:56 a.m.

Officers say the scene is at Girard St. and Travis. St.

HPD Officers are on the scene of a male found deceased on the U of H Downtown Campus.



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 28, 2018

It is unclear how the man died at this time.

This is a developing story.

