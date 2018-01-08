HOUSTON — More than five hours after a police officer made the discovery, police confirm the body of a man was found in a wooded area along West Fuqua Street in southwest Houston.

The scene is near a flood control drainage ditch, about 100 yards off the road.

#BREAKING Police confirm the body of man was found in the woods near a drainage canal off West Fuqua Street. I'm working to learn if the body is connected to any open cases. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/qWUrkDAtpz — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) August 1, 2018

Crime scene investigators from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science, as well as the Harris County Medical Examiner's office, spent several hours at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

It's unclear why the Houston Police officer who discovered the body was walking so deep in the woods. It's also unclear the condition of the man's body.

