HPD: 82-year-old man struck, killed while crossing Westheimer Road

HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed Monday while trying to cross Westheimer Road near the Galleria area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.
It happened in the 6100 block of Westheimer Road near Potomac about 6:45 a.m.
Investigators said a man, 82, was trying to cross the esplanade and was not in a crosswalk. He had made it halfway across when he was stuck by a Hyundai SUV.
HPD Sgt. Karl Harris said the driver, 54, was not impaired and is cooperating with the investigation. Police said the crash was most likely accidental.
No names have been released.
Police are also speaking with other witnesses as the investigation continues.