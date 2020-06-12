HPD: Man shot multiple times at gas station in southwest Houston

Police said the victim drove to a family member's house for help.

HOUSTON — A shooting victim drove himself to a family member's house for help after being shot at a gas station in South Park, Houston police confirmed.

Officers responded at 11 p.m. to the 5900 block of Belarbor Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

The victim said he a man approached him while he was at the gas station and shot him. He then drove to his mothers house, and she called 911.

Shooting: 5900 Belarbor. Male shot, transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 6, 2020

He was taken to the hospital.

HPD is searching for the alleged shooter but don't have a full description at this time.

If you have any information related to the case, please call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.