HPD: Man shot multiple times at gas station in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A shooting victim drove himself to a family member's house for help after being shot at a gas station in South Park, Houston police confirmed.
Officers responded at 11 p.m. to the 5900 block of Belarbor Street, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.
The victim said he a man approached him while he was at the gas station and shot him. He then drove to his mothers house, and she called 911.
He was taken to the hospital.
HPD is searching for the alleged shooter but don't have a full description at this time.
If you have any information related to the case, please call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
