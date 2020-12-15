HPD: Man injured during bar shooting in north Houston

Police believe there was argument, during which one person pulled out a gun and fired at the victim.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that left one person injured at a bar.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious event around 1:30 a.m. inside a bar at 712 Hogan Street.

When police arrived, a man came outside and said someone had pulled out a gun. Police accompanied by K-9 officers entered the building to look for the suspect.

The shooting victim, who was conscious and breathing, was taken to the hospital. They're expected to survive.

Police said they've detained one person but didn't specify their alleged role in the incident.

