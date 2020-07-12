HPD: Man found dead on I-45 moments after 911 calls about victim trying to cross freeway

Police said he tried to run across the mainlanes of the highway Sunday night near W. Mt. Houston and was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a man was killed on the North Freeway over the weekend.

Police responded about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the freeway near W. Mt. Houston.

Investigators said the victim was trying to cross the North Freeway when he was struck. The vehicle that hit the man didn't stop to render aid and kept going, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene when officers arrived.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said the police department had received multiple calls about a man trying to cross the freeway before the crash.

If you have any information related to the crash, please call HPD or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).