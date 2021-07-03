HPD: Man dies after accidently shooting himself in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A man is dead after accidently shooting himself in the Bellaire area, according the Houston Police Department.
HPD homicide investigators responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Bissonnet Street about 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from Bellaire police.
Investigators said a group of friends were searching for a hotel when one of them shot themselves in the leg.
According to police a group of friends were searching for a hotel when the victim was shot. They pulled into a nearby gas station and called for help
When paramedics arrived, the man was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.
No charges have been filed at this time, and the case is still being investigated.