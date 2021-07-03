HPD: Man dies after accidently shooting himself in southwest Houston

Homicide investigators responded about 9 p.m. Saturday to a gas station in the 4400 block of Bissonnet Street.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after accidently shooting himself in the Bellaire area, according the Houston Police Department.

HPD homicide investigators responded to a shooting call in the 4400 block of Bissonnet Street about 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from Bellaire police.

Investigators said a group of friends were searching for a hotel when one of them shot themselves in the leg.

When paramedics arrived, the man was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.