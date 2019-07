HOUSTON — A man died in a car crash in west Houston Monday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at Beltway 8 and U.S. 59.

According to HPD, the man lost control of his car and hit a bridge pillar on the service road just east of US 59.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control. No other information has been provided.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

