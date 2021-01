Police reportedly found suspect Donald Glen Jones rendering aid to the 49-year-old victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified a suspect arrested after a deadly shooting Friday in third ward.

Donald Glen Jones, 34, is charged with murder.

HPD responded to a shooting in-progress call about 6:40 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hadley Street.

Officers reportedly found Jones rendering aid to the 49-year-old victim. They jumped in to help, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Jones was taken into custody after questioning.