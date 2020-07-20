85-year-old man in wheelchair suffering from dementia, schizophrenia reported missing in Houston, police say

John 'Lloyd' Herbert, 85, went missing from the southwest Houston area several days ago.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find an 85-year-old man who suffers with dementia and schizophrenia after he was reported missing Monday morning.

John 'Lloyd' Herbert was in a wheelchair when he left from the 1400 block of High Star Drive in southwest Houston. Police said he hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Herbert is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He is balding and has brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.