HPD K-9 officer stabbed during robbery call in west Houston

The animal was rushed to the hospital, where its current condition is unknown.

HOUSTON — A Houston police K-9 officer was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed during a robbery call.

Police were responding to the 800 block of Memorial Drive when the incident happened. A suspect stabbed the canine, according to initial reports.

Investigators said the animal was rushed to a veterinarian hospital on the Katy Freeway near Voss Road. Its current condition are unknown.

No word of any officers being injured.

It's still unclear whether the suspect was detained.

An HPD K9 has been transported to an emergency animal hospital at 8921 Katy Freeway following a confrontation with a suspect where the suspect stabbed the K9. HPD officials and PIO are en route to the hospital. Media staging will be at this address. #hounews pic.twitter.com/GhGcGURRKF — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2022