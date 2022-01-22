HPD K-9 officer stabbed during robbery call in west Houston

HOUSTON — A Houston police K-9 officer was hospitalized Saturday after being stabbed during a robbery call.
Police were responding to the 800 block of Memorial Drive when the incident happened. A suspect stabbed the canine, according to initial reports.
Investigators said the animal was rushed to a veterinarian hospital on the Katy Freeway near Voss Road. Its current condition are unknown.
No word of any officers being injured.
It's still unclear whether the suspect was detained.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.