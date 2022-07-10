Community activists say videos show excessive police force

30-year-old Keuindarius St. Julien was arrested by three officers Thursday night. Court records say he head-butted an officer and also had a gun and drugs.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after community activists released videos to the media that appear to show onlookers pleading with police as three officers arrested a man in the Greenspoint area.

Court records show that 30-year-old Keuindarius St. Julien is charged with assault of an officer for head-butting an officer, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance -- specifically Oxycodone. They also show that he has a lengthy criminal history.

A video that shows him being taken into custody is what has HPD's internal affairs investigating.

“Stop hitting him, stop hitting him,” the crowd that can be heard saying in the video.

Quanell X and other community activists, including Dr. Candice Matthews, alongside St. Julien's mother, Katina Joubert, are asking for answers.

“Now my son is in jail with a broken nose where he shouldn’t be. He should be at home with his family that loves him,” Joubert said Friday at a news conference.

The group said the incident happened around 10 p.m. when officers approached St. Julien in Greenspoint. They said they don't know why officers approached him.

“Today it’s my son, tomorrow could be your son because our skin doesn’t match your skin. It’s unfair the way you’re treating our boys,” Joubert said.

In the video, three officers can be seen swinging at and wrestling St. Julien.

“When we see white cops on top of a Black man beating him like he’s on the street -- beating him like there’s some kind of wrestling match or boxing facility,” Quanell X said. “The gun wasn’t found on his person. So they can’t say they felt threatened because he had a weapon.”

Quanell X and others who joined him said St. Julien was also Tased multiple times and also suffered other injuries. They said he still hasn't been taken to the hospital.

"This was injustice. And I want justice for my child,” Joubert said.