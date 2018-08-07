HOUSTON – A man was shot early Sunday morning after police said his neighbor fired a gun in their duplex style home near downtown Houston.

The Houston Police Department said around 1:30 a.m., a man and woman were sleeping in their bedroom when their intoxicated neighbor pulled out a gun and fired one round inside the residence.

The bullet went through a shared wall and struck the man.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

It is unclear if this incident was intentional or not. Police said the neighbor will be charged.

According to HPD, this is not the first time the neighbor has caused trouble at the home.

