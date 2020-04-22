HPD: Houston police fatally shoot suspect after Taser, beanbag rounds fail to stop him

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death in the Denver Harbor area on Tuesday night.
According to the Houston Police Department, the 27-year-old man was shot near the intersection of Gazin and Market streets just before 10 p.m. The intersection is near I-10 and Lockwood.
Police responded to a "suicide in progress" call on the East Freeway feeder road. Witnesses told officers the man jumped in front of traffic several times in an apparent attempt to get hit.
When he spotted police, the man started running through the neighborhood and jumping fences.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the suspect was armed with what appeared to be a knife.
When the suspect charged at them, officers tried to stop him with Tasers and beanbag rounds, according to HPD.
They say the man picked up a Taser dropped by an officer and pointed at them.
All four officers opened fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
No officers were injured.
This case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.
