HPD horse enters retirement after 4 years of service

HOUSTON — A horse that worked in the Houston Police Department's mounted patrol group was forced into early retirement.

Avatar recently was placed in his new home at Henry's Home Horse and Human Sanctuary.

Avatar is young, but medical issues led to his early retirement.

The horse was hand-picked in 2018 but didn't begin serving HPD until 2019.

Avatar's rider, HPD Officer Earl Bailey, said the horse was the perfect height for riding when he first saw him but grew fast over the last few years.

Bailey said one of Avatar's best moments was how well he handled the protest in Houston following the death of George Floyd.

Bailey said he is planning to visit Avatar at his new home.