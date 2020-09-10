HPD: Homeless man drowns while trying to get to his sleeping area under Brays Bayou bridge

Searchers found the man’s body after about 45 minutes late Thursday night.

HOUSTON — Police investigators are looking into the death of a man after what appears to be an accidental drowning in southwest Houston.

Houston police officers and firefighters were called to the 8700 block of S. Braeswood around 11 p.m. Thursday.

A friend of the victim said the man was trying to access his living area under a bridge when he tripped on a hole and fell into Brays Bayou. The friend said he tried to get the man out of the water, but the victim was wearing a backpack that complicated the rescue efforts.

Searchers found the man’s body after about 45 minutes.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, but the death is being handled by homicide investigators as per protocol.