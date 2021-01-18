Driver dies after late-night crash on Bissonnet, police say

HPD investigators believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and then crashed into the median.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after crashing his vehicle Sunday night in southwest Houston, according to investigators.

A firefighter witnessed the fatal incident, which happened about 11 p.m. in the 8600 block of Bissonnet Street near Gessner Road.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle and then crashed into the median. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. David Rose said they received reports the driver may have been drunk, but that hasn't been confirmed.