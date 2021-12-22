HPD: Employee arrested, accused of shooting intruder as he ran away from washateria

Houston police said the alleged intruder knocked down the employee's mother as he tried to escape.

HOUSTON — A washateria employee is accused of shooting and injuring an alleged intruder earlier this week as they ran away from the business, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the man knocked down the employee's mother, injuring the woman, as he tried to escape.

Robert Le, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested after a shooting Tuesday outside a washateria at 11047 Fuqua St.

Clear Lake officers are at a shooting scene 11000 Fuqua. Adult male was shot during a disturbance inside a washateria. Male is expected to survive, shooter stayed at location and is being questioned. 202 pic.twitter.com/dlHUAFg56P — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2021

Le is accused of shooting the man in the abdomen and shoulder as he ran away.

The man was taken to a hospital, but there was no word on his condition, police said.

Le was questioned and subsequently charged.