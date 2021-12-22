HPD: Employee arrested, accused of shooting intruder as he ran away from washateria

HOUSTON — A washateria employee is accused of shooting and injuring an alleged intruder earlier this week as they ran away from the business, according to the Houston Police Department.
Investigators said the man knocked down the employee's mother, injuring the woman, as he tried to escape.
Robert Le, 31, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested after a shooting Tuesday outside a washateria at 11047 Fuqua St.
Le is accused of shooting the man in the abdomen and shoulder as he ran away.
The man was taken to a hospital, but there was no word on his condition, police said.
Le was questioned and subsequently charged.
The case is still under investigation.