Man injured during drive-by shooting in Spring Branch, police say

Houston police said investigators are unsure if the gunman was aiming for someone or just firing into the air.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to determine whether the victim of a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Spring Branch was being targeted or just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

It all happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Hollister Road near Kempwood Drive.

Houston Police Lt. E. Pavel said the man was just sitting outside amongst a group of people when someone driving by in a Ford F-250 started firing from inside the vehicle.

Police said around five to seven shots fired.

The victim was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital where he is reportedly stable and expected to survive. They believe the victim is in his 50s.

"We don't know if [suspect] was just shooting into the air, a celebatory shooting or shooting at the building over here at the washeteria," Pavel said.

Investigators are currently talking to witnesses and reviewing footage from the scene.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.