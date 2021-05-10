HPD: Customer refuses to wear mask, shoots man employee called for help

Houston police said the victim was shot multiple times and has been hospitalized in critical condition.

HOUSTON — A customer who refused to wear a mask shot and critically injured a man at a store in southwest Houston. Police are still searching for the alleged shooter.

Houston police responded to a shooting call about 10:15 p.m. Friday inside the parking lot of a shopping center in the 12900 block of Westheimer Road.

Investigators said an employee got into a confrontation with the alleged shooter when he walked into the store and she asked him to put on a mask.

She called for help, and according to police, the altercation escalated and the person who came to her rescue was shot multiple times by the customer.

Shooting: Officers are on the scene at 12900 Westheimer regarding a shooting. There is a one complainant that has been transported to hospital. The investigation is still on-going.#hounews CC50 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 8, 2021

HPD said the gunman was gone by the time police arrived.

Police the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition. He is 30 years old.

No description was given of the suspect.