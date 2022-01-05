HPD cruiser struck at north Houston intersection, other driver involved suspected of DWI

The officer was stopped at a traffic light early Sunday at Airline Drive and Little York Road when a car slammed into their cruiser and another vehicle.

HOUSTON — A three-vehicle crash involving a Houston Police Department vehicle early Sunday may have been caused by an impaired driver, authorities said.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 7500 block of Airline Drive at Little York Road.

The officer was on their way to a call and was stopped at a traffic light in the northbound lanes of Airline Drive when a northbound car crashed into their cruiser and an SUV, according to Houston police.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital by ambulance with what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle that hit them were not hurt, HPD said, but the driver was taken into custody for suspected DWI.

The crash was one of multiple incidents involving law enforcement vehicles overnight.