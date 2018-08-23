HOUSTON -- The man caught on camera trying to force a screaming young boy into his car in southwest Houston was a store clerk trying to stop an alleged shoplifter, Houston police confirm.

Houston police spokesman Victor Senties says the boy in the video, who is 11 years old, was with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old at a food store in the 5700 block of Glenmont on Tuesday. The juveniles allegedly picked up a couple of drinks and then ran out of the store without paying.

Police say the clerk got in his vehicle and followed the 11-year-old to a nearby apartment complex. That’s when a passerby saw the commotion and started recording video of the clerk trying to wrangle the child into his car. The witness grabbed a hammer and his cell phone, got out of the car and told the man to let the child go.

“You cannot just put a kid in your vehicle because you want to,” said Jerry Canto, who later posted his video on Facebook. “This is not going to happen here. This is not going to happen… at least not in front of me.”

Police Thursday morning said the child’s mom saw the video after it went viral and spoke to the clerk, and it does not look like the store will file charges for the alleged theft.

HPD’s juvenile division is investigating the incident.

No charges are pending against the clerk. KHOU 11 reached out to the man in question to get his side of the story but have not heard back.

