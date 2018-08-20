HOUSTON - A small child is in stable condition after she was left in a hot vehicle all day, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD says they were called to the scene at 8767 S Gessner Road in southwest Houston around 4 p.m.

A man told them he left his child in the vehicle since Monday morning. His wife also called police saying her husband had forgotten to drop off the child at daycare.

The child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital.

We have a crew en route to the scene and are working to gather more details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

