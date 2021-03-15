Art Acevedo leaving HPD to become Chief of Police in Miami, KHOU has learned

The Miami Police Department is expected to announce their new chief at a news conference on Monday.

HOUSTON — Chief Art Acevedo is leaving the Houston Police Department to become the Chief of Police in Miami, KHOU has learned.

Acevedo sent an email out to the department Sunday night, saying he's going to be formally introduced as the new Miami chief on Monday.

That should happen at a news conference scheduled in Miami for 9 a.m. Houston time.

Acevedo, who has been with HPD for nearly four and a half years, says he wasn't looking for the opportunity when it originally became available, but decided now that the time was right.

Acevedo, who was born in Cuba, came to the U.S. when he was four years old. He grew up in California and stayed to go to college at the University of La Verne, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration.