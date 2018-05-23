HOUSTON – Santa Fe Independent School District police officer John Barnes remains in critical condition on Wednesday evening after he was shot in the arm during the deadly rampage at the high school on May 18.

Officer Barnes retired from Houston Police Department last year before going down to Santa Fe.

He’s on the long road to recovery and former colleagues with HPD plan to be by his side the whole way.

HPD chaplains have been in Santa Fe helping officers and the community cope with this tragedy, but it has also been hard on them since Officer Barnes is still a big part of the department’s family.

“That’s a different feeling then you would generally have just as a chaplain because it’s my brother," said Monty Montgomery,chaplain for HPD. "I have brothers all over this department that we try and serve and take care of, but he’s so close to my heart because we’ve been through this whole thing together for 23 years.”

Montgomery was classmates with Officer Barnes when they started in the academy together.

He’s confident Officer Barnes did everything he could to protect every student and teacher during the shooting.

Montgomery believes Officer Barnes is aware of the tragedy that took place at the school.

“He’s been through a lot," Montgomery said. "That first day was very, very difficult. He was put through a long surgery for his arm. I understand that he’s squeezing people’s hand. He’s trying to blink his eyes and just trying to recoup himself back to where he was and it’s going to be a long battle.”

HPD has been in constant contact with his wife and two kids during this whole process.

They ask the community to continue to pray for him.

