HPD etches catalytic converters for free

Houston police spray-painted and etched dozens of vehicles at a Walmart parking lot in NW Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is trying to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen right out from under your vehicle. Outside a Walmart in northwest Houston, the Auto Theft Task Force etched and spray-painted dozens of cars on Wednesday.

You might never notice your catalytic converter -- until it’s gone.

“For a little while my vehicle was making a loud noise," Chandra Volcy said.

She eventually noticed someone had tried to steal her catalytic converter.

“Somebody had tried to cut, or they did cut, rather, on the back where my catalytic converter is," Volcy said.

So, when she heard about HPD's free event, she drove across town.

“I educate myself because I’m a single parent and woman and I know, as women, people will take advantage of us," she said.

“If you have a Tundra, you got a Tacoma, a Sequoia, a 4-Runner, a Prius, you got to get them painted," Sgt. Tracy Hicks said.

He said spray-painting and etching on your VIN number doesn’t always prevent catalytic converters from being stolen. But without it, it’s hard to catch the crooks and file charges.

“When I catch someone with your cats, a block away from your house I can’t even take them away from them to give them back to you because I can’t prove they are yours," Hicks said.

The price of metal has dropped, so right now the number of thefts is down, but they’re still happening. It just means thieves are getting hundreds of dollars for them, not thousands.

“The crime is terrible, ma’am, and I’m very grateful to God someone is doing something to stop this,” Roman Gonzales said.

It's a community service HPD will continue to do at pop-up events across the city.

After almost becoming a victim, Volcy said she’s grateful.

“It makes me feel better because now if somebody takes it, I know I can make a phone call," she said.