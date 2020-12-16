HPD: Paramedics, officers responding to crash find man fatally shot nearby

HPD investigators believe the shooting was the result of some sort of robbery that may have been drug or cash related.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man found by emergency crews responding to an unrelated crash in the Missouri City area.

It happened late Tuesday night in the 15300 block of Appleridge Drive.

Investigators said paramedics and patrol officers were responding to the crash when they noticed a vehicle with both front doors opened nearby. Inside, police reported there was a deceased man with at least one gunshot wound.

Most of the incident was caught on surveillance video. According to police, just before the shooting, a white Toyota Sequoia came to the location followed by the victims vehicle. Moments later, police said several men are seen getting out of the Toyota, and some point, the victim is fatally shot.

HPD investigators believe the shooting was the result of some sort of robbery that may have been drug or cash related.

Surveillance video from the incident has not been released.