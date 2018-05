HOUSTON – The Houston police said they have located a 9-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon in west Houston.

Dayton Malik Shuman went missing around 4 p.m. in the 10500 block of Valley Forge Drive, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said Dayton ran away after getting in trouble in school.

#BREAKING A 9-year-old little boy, reporteded missing this afternoon in West Houston, found not far from his home. Police tell me the child ran away from home because he got in trouble at school and "didn't want to get yelled at." An ambulance is at the scene. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) May 23, 2018

