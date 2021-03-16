HPD: 74-year-old man with dementia missing after leaving his west Houston home

If you see him, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Benito Villarreal, 74.

They say he went missing Monday evening after leaving his home in the 3100 block of Ashlock — that’s not far from Westheimer and S. Dairy Ashford.

Police say Villarreal has documented dementia.

He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, blue jeans and black shoes. He is about five feet, four inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.