Call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840 if you see this man.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for 63-year-old Jessie Williams, who they say suffers from dementia and has not been taking any medications.

He hasn't been seen since the morning of July 11, according to HPD, who released the missing persons bulletin to the media on Tuesday.

He left his apartment at 8625 Winkler, last seen wearing a blue shirt and light blue jeans.

He's described as a black male who is five feet, 10 inches tall. He weighs about 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.