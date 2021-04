Police responded to a shooting call Saturday in the 6200 block of W. Tidwell Road near Antoine.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Saturday on the city's northwest side.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 3:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of W. Tidwell Road near Antoine.

Investigators said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD currently has two suspects in custody, police said.

It's still unclear what lead up to the shooting.

