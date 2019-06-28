HOUSTON — Police say 18 people were held for ransom, one being forced to perform sex acts on several of the suspects.

It was all part of a rescue operation in northwest Houston. Police say a family member of one of the victims contacted them on June 6 to say a relative was being held and wouldn’t be released until the suspects were paid off.

A task force began an investigation and was able to pinpoint what they say was a stash house in the 10400 block of Rockcrest Road. They made five arrests and rescued 18 people.

One of the female victims was reportedly ordered to perform sex acts on multiple suspects.

The suspects are identified as Jose Silvestre Chavarrieta-Gusman, 18; Fredy Moreno-Gil, 26; Gabriel Salazar-Bautista, 35; Jose Manuel Aviles-Diaz, 26; and Moris Gudiel, 39. All are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity by kidnapping. Additional charges were filed on Campos-Gomez, Aviles-Diaz and Chavarrieta-Gusman.

Detectives also recovered four guns, more than $10,000 and 19 grams of cocaine.

More federal charges are possible.

