HOUSTON - A man was shot in the stomach Saturday during a robbery at a southeast Houston appliance store, according to Houston Police.

The man is in surgery now but his exact condition is not clear.

Police say they are looking for two men believed to be responsible.

This happened in the 4100 block of Telephone Road.

