HPD: SUV driver killed in crash with tow truck at Beltway 8, JFK

HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after an overnight crash involving an SUV and a tow truck along Beltway 8 in north Houston.

It happened about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes of the beltway near John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

Investigators said the SUV struck the heavy-duty tow truck, which was out for a vehicle fire earlier. Images from the scene showed the front of the SUV completely crushed.

The SUV driver was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s still unclear what caused the driver to crash.

This incident is one of two unrelated deadly crashes early Wednesday on Beltway 8. Earlier in the night, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to wrong-way fatality.

