HPD: Teen girl killed, 2 other injured after ambush-style shooting in northwest Houston

Houston police said a group of men approached the victims while they were sitting in a white Cadillac on Grow Lane near W. Tidwell Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police say three people were shot when they were ambushed outside a liquor store late Monday near the Kempwood area.

Investigators said a teenage girl was killed.

HPD responded to reports of shots fired about 9:30 p.m. at a shopping center in the 8000 block of Grow lane, not far from W. Tidwell Road. According to police, all three victims were found about a block away inside a white Cadillac.

Police said the other two victims, both identified as males, were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Investigators said video footage of the incident shows two gunmen approach the vehicle and then open fire. The shooters then left the scene, police said.

Sadly, it's been another violent night across #Houston.

I'm in NW #Houston -- where police say a teenage girl was shot & killed -- 2 others injured -- ambushed in their car by two gunmen.

They say the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Houston police have not released a motive for the shooting.

It's another violent night in the Houston area after at least a dozen reported shootings over the Juneteenth and Father's Day weekend.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS or HPD homicide detectives at 713-308-3600.