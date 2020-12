It happened at 9:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue near Broadway Street.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a fatal incident early Friday near the Hobby area, according to investigators.

It happened at 9:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Bellfort Avenue near Broadway Street.

HPD Officers are investigating a Fatality Crash in the 7900 Block of Bellfort Street. #hounews #houtraffic



CC3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 25, 2020

Investigators said one person is dead. Footage from the scene showed at least one vehicle in a ditch and a second vehicle with frontal damage.