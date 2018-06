HOUSTON - A man was shot in an apparent drive-by Sunday in southwest Houston.

It happened at 11600 Vinedale, according to the Houston Police Department.

One man was shot and taken to a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police are actively looking for the shooter.

West side officers are investigating a shooting at 11600 Vine Dale. Adult male shot in apparent drive by. 202 pic.twitter.com/l2maNus9T9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2018

