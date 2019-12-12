HOUSTON — Behind the stories of two officers killed in the line of duty are two women who were in abusive relationships, dating men who ultimately decided to kill.

"This is an epidemic," said Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of the Houston Area Women's Center.

The numbers are startling. Last year, 47 percent of the Harris County Sheriff's office calls for service dealt with domestic violence. 40 of the city of Houston's murders so far this year involve domestic disputes.

"We can see how this violence is cascading out to our communities creating a public health crisis," Whitehurst said. "It's alarming."

If you're in one of these situations, know you are not alone. There is help out there.

"We have thousands calling every year," Whitehurst said.

The Houston Area Women's Center 24-7 Domestic Violence hotline will be fully staffed through the holidays. If you call, trained professionals will talk to you about your specific situation and assess the danger you might be in. Remember it's confidential and police are never involved unless the caller wants them to be.

"There's no doubt that these situations can be volatile, and it can be scary to realize you're in more danger than you think," Whitehurst said.

Abusers thrive on power and control. The abuse can be financial, emotional and ultimately physical. If you have friends or family members involved in these toxic relationships, experts say listen, offer to help and don't judge.

"Don't add a burden of guilt for not leaving," Whitehurst said. "You may not understand all the complications of that dynamic. Please feel free to call us. Don't just tell someone to leave because that may not be the safest option for them."

If you need help, please call (713) 528-2121.

